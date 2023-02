Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will soon get back to work after their wedding festivities and there is a buzz that the husband and wife will be working together in Shashank Khaitan's new rom-com. And now we hear that a beloved couple of Bollywood has signed a three-film deal with Karan Johar's Dharma Production and it will be similar to the Dulhania series of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The insider reveals that Sidharth and Kiara are now the power couple of Bollywood and almost every producer and director wants to sign this couple, but talking about Karan Johar it's he who has them the biggest break in Bollywood and their games were changed. They were even met by Karan Johar. Also Read - Kiara Advani achieves THIS milestone after marrying with Sidharth Malhotra; beats Alia Bhatt

The insider reveals that Sidharth and Kiara signed this three-film deal with Karan Johar long back and they will soon begin for the first one. However, there is no official announcement made on the same. For now, they both have their respective projects in their hand and later in the mid-year they will start working on a film together. Sidharth and Kiara's crackling chemistry creates fireworks on the screen with Shershaah and how fans cannot wait for the lovebirds to hit the screen once again.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, and their first wedding pictures took the internet by storm, and it managed to be the most liked picture on Indian Instagram. Right now, Sid and Kiara are in Delhi for their wedding reception and we cannot wait to have a glimpse of this beautiful newlywed. Sidharth ad Kiara will be working after Shershaah was confirmed by the couple themselves on the Instagram live as they teased their fans about coming back together forever and that was the time he hit of them getting married soon.