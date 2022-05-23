Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra rekindle romance; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 magic plays cupid – here's how

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were for all intents and purposes one of the hottest new romances in B-town. Reportedly, the two young stars hits it off like a house on fire while shooting Shershaah and in keeping with that proverbial house on fire, sparks soon flew between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, even though neither ever admitted it despite the media and paparazzi going the full hog with speculations and trying to put the alleged couple on the hot seat every opportunity they got. Alas, it didn't last long, and they apparently broke the hearts of their fans and many Bollywood aficionados, who were rooting for them to go the whole nine yards.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 relit the spark between Kiara and Sidharth?

However, it now seems that their relationship has got a second wind, and this time, it just might be stronger than ever. As per a report in ETimes, the sparks flew again when Kiara Advani extended an olive branch and invited Sidharth Malhotra for the special celeb screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. No sooner than that happened than the two supposedly realised they're made for each other, they can't live without each other, and the decision to part ways was probably taken impulsively, in the heat of the moment, too soon and sans rationally thinking it through.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani acknowledge their feelings?

As per the report, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara advani are now giving their relationship a second chance, and this time, they seem to be hell bent on working at it harder than ever, coming to terms with their deep feelings for each other. Well, we're sure that this will come as great news to all their fans and other neutral Hindi movie buffs who were rooting for them when they allegedly initially got together, and now again, for their reunion.