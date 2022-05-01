Fans of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are heartbroken ever since news came out that the couple have separated. Though none of them have confirmed the news, sources close to the people hint that they have called it quits. However, going by social media things do not seem to be so. Fans loved their chemistry in Shershaah. Chirag Bejan Daruwalla who is the son of noted astrologer late Bejan Daruwalla has given his prediction for the couple. He has said that both of them are wonderful personalities, but their ideologies clash a bit too often and strongly for a long-term relationship. Also Read - Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 box office collection day 2: Yash's KGF 2 beats Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff's films, takes a lead in its third weekend

He said that Kiara Advani is a Leo (born of July 31). She has fascinating abilities, lives life to the fullest, and loves to go on adventure trips. As a Leo, she is generous, ambitious, extremely loyal, dramatic and a loving person with a good heart.

Born on January 16, Sidharth Malhotra's zodiac sign is Capricorn. He is extremely ambitious and hardworking. Capricorns are known for their realistic mindset, have an individualistic outlook and are disciplined. They are motivated to deliver the best results. As a lover, Capricorn seeks security and desires stability in relationship.

Sidharth Malhotra has entered the film industry on his own and has struggled a lot to make a name for himself. Kiara Advani on the other hand is very talented. Chirag Bejan Daruwalla said, "Both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are hardworking and will remain dedicated to their career. Siddharth will focus on more production work and business ventures. On the other hand, Kiara will continue to work in the film industry as an actress."

The astrologer said what bonds them is a great zeal to make it big professionally. He said, "Leo and Capricorn make some unusual pairs. Capricorns are more mindful of their relationships and choose partners carefully who they invite into their personal life. When both are together there will be mutual appreciation."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Predictions as per the Kundali:

As per the horoscope, Sidharth Malhotra takes great care of his partner. Kiara Advani is also very loving and caring. Once Sidharth Malhotra makes the choice, Sidharth Malhotra becomes an attractive and devoted life partner. The fear of making a possible mistake seems big in Kiara Advani's eyes. Chiraj Bejan Daruwalla said, "Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship is very practical. If they are in a relationship, they can get married, but not before 2023. Kiara and Sidharth understands the space that they need to grow as individuals and know-how to maintain the bond they have."

Conclusion

Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla says according to their horoscope that there will be a pleasant change in their life. He told us, "If both are together then their career will progress. I do not feel that they both will get married because the planet Mars is strong in the horoscope of Kiara and she will be heavy on Sidharth. On the other side, Sidharth is a practical person and will not take things too seriously. Thus, chances of marriage is less in this case."