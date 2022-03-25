Kiara Advani asked to say 'Sidharth, I Love You' on camera; her reaction will leave you in splits [WATCH]

and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be a couple for a long time now. The Shershaah stars have been spotted together on several occasions. They have even taken trips together and left fans surprised with their stunning pictures. However, they have not accepted their relationship in public as yet. Recently, Kiara was left stumped when she was asked to say 'Sidharth I Love You' on camera. The actress appeared on Social Media Star With Janice with Ashish Chanchlani and that's when Kiara faced this awkward situation. Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee glows in her Bengali Saadh ceremony; Tina Datta, Kushal Tandon, Shweta Gulati send wishes to the mom-to-be [VIEW PICS]

It so happened that Ashish Chanchlani has a cameraman named Sidharth who is a big fan of Kiara. So the content creator asked Kiara to say 'Sid, I Love You' on camera and the actress was left totally shocked. Soon Ashish clarified that Sidharth is the name of her cameraman. Check out the video below:

Fans are totally in love with how Kiara was teased with Sidharth's name. A comment read, "I just die laughed The interview was so amazing full sidkiara content The way they tease her with the name of Sid." Another comment read, "That Sidharth part was hilariously best."

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra had spoken about Kiara Advani and said many good things about her. He was quoted saying to Bollywood Bubble, "If you meet her off the camera. She is unlike a film actress. You cannot pinpoint and say that she is from that profession. She has a sense of regularness to herself. Which I really appreciate and admire because possibly I’m also regular myself off-camera. And I think which is very cool and easy."