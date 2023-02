Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first appearance at the airport as husband and wife and sent a meltdown to their fans. Kiara donned a long sindoor while she kept her outfit casual and gave major new-age dulhan vibes. Kiara didn’t go typical at all just like her wedding. Kiara wore black co ords along with a grey shawl and looked pretty as she kept it minimal. Kiara’s newly bride glow on her face was unmissable and fans cannot stop swooning over their sparking chemistry. Sidra fans showered all the love on the newlywed and even claimed that they have been manifesting their marriage ever since they met. Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel

Watch the video of Kiara Advani happily flaunting her long sindoor while she poses with hubby Sidharth Malhotra at the airport for the first time

Kiara Advani looked extremely happy while she waved at fans and acknowledged all their congratulatory wishes. Sidharth Malhotra, the groom in town made heads turn with his swagger look. Sidharth showed off his chivalry side as he opened the car door for his beloved wife Kiara and they both happily posed together and instantly you will want to say, " Haye nazar na lag.

Kiara and Sidharth are reportedly leaving for his Delhi home as there will be small reception party for Sidharth's friends and family. The Shershaah couple got married on February 7, 2023 at Suryagarh palace and their wedding pictures looked every bit dreamy and made you fall in love with them all over again. Sidharth and Kiara's wedding was a three-day affair and reportedly the couple spent around 6 crores for their wedding as everything about it, was ROYAL. Sidharth and Kiara met at Karan Johar's party and later they fell in love while working together in Shershaah and since then they are inseparable.