Kiara Advani gives befitting answer to scribe on her plans to settle down; Karan Johar asks, 'What about my marriage?'

At the trailer launch of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani was asked about her plans to settle down and get married and the actress won hearts with her befitting reply to the scribe's question. Karan Johar also didn't shy away from taking a dig at the media person.