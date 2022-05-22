Of late, has been in the news for her alleged breakup with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. However, the two showcased their bond on a couple of occasions, which has made their fans believe that all is well between them. At the trailer launch of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara was asked about her plans to settle down and get married and the actress won hearts with her befitting reply to the scribe's question. Also Read - Karan Johar hails KGF, RRR, Pushpa directors; says, ‘They have raised the bar for Indian cinema’

"Without marriage, I can be well settled, right? I am well settled. I am doing work. I am earning and I am happy," Kiara quipped when she was asked about her marriage plans. Before Kiara's response, didn't shy away from taking a dig at the media person by sarcastically asking if he is not worthy of a question on his marriage. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo trailer launch: Karan Johar tries to touch Anil Kapoor's feet; veteran actor's EPIC reaction is winning hearts [Watch Video]

"You didn't ask me about my marriage? I am 50 now. Don't you think I am worthy of marriage? Even, I can get married. Shaadi ko talent nahi, majboori hoti hain. (Marriage is not a talent but a compromise)," KJo said. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s dramedy looks entertaining; leaves netizens impressed

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth were photographed attending 's youngest sister Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash. Sidharth was seen in a black kurta pyjama for the party while Kiara was dressed in a white and grey top and pants paired with a long shrug. The two posed for the photographers, Sidharth then joined Kiara to lead her to the party. Recently, Sidharth had accompanied Kiara at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening.

It is not clear what led to rumours of their split. Sidharth and Kiara were seen sharing screen space together in the film very well received Shershaah. Apart from Jug Jugh Jeeyo and her Friday release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu film. Sidharth too has a lineup of films such as Yodha, Mission Majnu and Thank God in his kitty.