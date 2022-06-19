Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been the biggest blockbuster from Bollywood this year. The film has received a thumping response from the audience and it continues to win hearts. In a recent interview, Kiara Advani made a shocking confession about trying to steal Kartik Aaryan's fans. Well, the actress is quite goofy and her this cute and chirpy side I'd endearing indeed Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera poster leaked, Karan Johar on why KGF 2 can't be made in Bollywood and more

Kiara stealing Kartik's fans?

A video has grabbed the attention of the masses and all the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fans. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan had sat down for a chat with Netflix and the actress spilt in on a secret that she tries to steal Kartik Aaryan's fans. Well, not really. It so happened that she confessed to trying to win over Kartik's fans who cry and complain. She makes them meet Kartik who would be busy with a swarm of fans. And hence, she creates a place in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's fans' hearts too. Well, that's sly yet adorable at the same time. Kartik, who was also present, agreed but was all cool with it. It just speaks volumes about the friendship Kiara and Kartik share with each other. Check out the video below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a super success

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is riding high on success and how! In the first week itself, the Anees Bazmee film earned Rs 92.10 crore nett. And in 29 days, the total collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars to be Rs 177.29 crore nett.

Kiara and Kartik's work front

Kiara Advani, of late, has been busy promoting Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor. She has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Satyanarayan Ki Katha (Tentative title) with Kartik Aaryan. Kiara also has a Ram Charan film in the pipeline. Kartik, on the other hand, has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Satyanrayan Ki Katha, and Freddy.