Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 38th birthday today and the actor is at the best phase of his career, well, that's what he wanted in his life, But he definitely got more than he asked for when it comes to his personal life as well. Sidharth is in a happy relationship with Kiara Advani and has no qualms in sharing about it with the world and we all witnessed it on 's show Koffee With Karan 7. And now on his 38th birthday, his fans are eager to know how his special one, made his birthday even more special.

An insider reveals, Sidharth Malhotra who is shooting for his next Indian Police Force helmed by got a lovely birthday surprise from Kiara on the sets as she sent him a lovely birthday cake and flowers with all love. Everyone on the sets of IPF was in awe of their relationship and even teased Sid for the ongoing speculations about their marriage. Love is clearly in the air for Sidharth Malhotra and . But for now, the Shershaah couple is focusing on their respective careers as they are at their peak. Right now both the actors are in their best firm and do not want their personal life to take over, Sid and Kiara have definitely planned the right time to get married and spend their life tougher and they will even tell the world about it.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the most loved couple in tinsel town their fans often have a town when they spot them together and for now, the fans cannot wait for the couple to get married soon. Meanwhile, on the professional front, both lovers are gearing up to also work together in Shashank Khaitan's next. Are you excited to see their romance once again on the screen?