Kiara Advani is all set to become Sidharth Malhotra’s Dulhania. The Baarat is set and this viral video of the Baarat going inside the Suryagarh is going viral. The fans are elated and how and they are going gaga over the wedding preparations and have been insisting Sidharth and Kiara to share their wedding pictures and they cannot contain their excitement to see them finally as husband and wife. Kiara will be wearing the most gorgeous and traditional outfit for her wedding day. It is said that she will be wearing Sabyasachi lehenga and mostly it will be red in colour as it symbolises love. Sidharth will be wearing a cream sherwani and the fans are dying to see the Dulha . The most gorgeous looking couple will be one together and the day is here. Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel

Watch the video of Band Baaaja all ready as Kiara Advani awaits for Dulhe Raja Sidharth Malhotra

Pheras of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: The Shershaah couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be taking pheras around 2 to 4 today and the preparations have been done. the horse has also reached Suryagarh palace, Sidharth will make an entry in a filmy style as he will sit on the horse and bring her bride home. Kiara Advani's bridesmaids are all set for the 'jhuta chuari rasam' and the ladke waala too are alert. Also Read - How Kiara Advani almost got Ashneer Grover divorced; Shark Tank India ex judge reveals

Watch the video of horse taking the Suryagarh palace for Sidharth Malhotra's baarat.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding is counted as the most expensive wedding of the year. Reportedly the Shershaah couple will be spending 6 core for their wedding as everything about it royal and how. Sidharth and Kiara will be tying knot after three years of their relationship and we are all set to embrace the newly wed.