In 2018, was brutally trolled for allegedly undergoing plastic surgery to enhance her facial looks. Many people felt that she has used lip-fillers and her cheeks appeared to be swollen. The actress had given a befitting reply to trolls saying that it was just a bad makeup or photography adding that her cheeks looked swollen probably because she had eaten biryani last night. But Kiara has now revealed that she almost believed the comments that she has done something to her face.

"Main kisi event ke liye gayi thi, jo pictures bahar aaye (I went for an event and when the pictures that came out) on different social media platforms, there were a lot of comments about, 'Oh, she has done plastic surgery.' And the irony of it was main almost believe karne lagi ki maine kuch kiya hai apne aap ko (I almost began to believe that I did something to my face)," Kiara told on his chat show Pinch 2.

Kiara then moved on to the next comment where an online user has advised her to stop working with . "We, as people who are reading comments, hume pata hona chahiye (we should know) where do we draw the line. Don't let it get the better of you," she said.

She admitted that trolling affects her mental peace. She added that her parents always read comments on social media about their daughter. "I ignore it (mean comments) as it does somewhere affect me. I want to have a normal day, and I don't want to go into reading comments....we're also humans. Sometimes I think, 'oh my mom will read it, my father will read it and they don't like it,' and they do (read it).

"My parents hashtag Kiara Advani every day, they want to know what is been written about me, what my fans are saying about me...they enjoy it. I tell my mom to ignore it, but she tells me that she wants to know what is being said about me. So when you talk about culture, I believe that being respectful to one another is an important part of it. People should understand 'ki yeh (actors) bhi insaan hai, inke bhi emotions hote hai', they are sensitive, and there must be a reason behind it," Kiara said.