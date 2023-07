Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in January 2023. The couple wedded in the stunning Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer. We can see pics where Kiara was posing happily with the parents of Sidharth Malhotra. Some days back, her mom Genevieve Advani was seen with her son-in-law who looked like he totally doted on his saasu maa. The video warmed the hearts of many SidKiara fans the world over. Kiara Advani travelled with Kartik Aaryan all over India for the promotions of Satyaprem Ki Katha. It is a known fact that she is a foodie and absolutely loves pani puri. She was on Mirchi Plus when she was asked if pani puri was overrated. It seems there was a stall at her wedding, and her mother-in-law Rimmi Malhotra loves it. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 7: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani enters Rs 50 crore club

We saw that her mother-in-law accompanied Kiara Advani for one of the promotional events of Satyaprem Ki Katha. She said that her mom-in-law is now living with them. She has come down from Delhi to Mumbai. Kiara Advani who knew that she is very fond of pani-puri decided to make homemade ones on her first day when she came down. She was quoted as saying, "Jo maska lagaya… I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy." It looks like Kiara Advani like all desi bahus know that the trick to win the hearts of in-laws is through food. Is this not relatable to one and all? Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 6: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer remains stable on first Tuesday; mints THIS much

Kiara Advani has always said that she believes in the institution of marriage. Her parents Jagdeep and Genevieve Advani have made a lovely bond. She said she believes in love marriage. She believes it takes joint effort to build a home. She said she is very happy with her life partner. She said Sidharth Malhotra is also her BFF. She was quoted as saying, "Mere liye he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho duniya mein jis bhi city mein, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai." Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 5: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer holds steady on first Monday

Trending Now

The two met one another at the success bash of Lust Stories and chatted up the whole night. In between they had some differences but it is said that Karan Johar patched them up. He is hailed as their match-maker. Sidharth Malhotra was earlier dating Alia Bhatt as per rumours.