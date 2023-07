While many fans adore Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as a couple, some fans of the hunk were quite upset about it. The actress like many others has gone through her fair share of trolling. In a recent interview, she said that she never spoke about how affected she was with trolls, as it worsened her mood. Kiara Advani said that Sidharth Malhotra would notice it but he did not say anything. But over some time, he could not stay silent. It seems the actress was crying, and he had to intervene. Sidharth Malhotra told her that there will always be a section of people who will not like them. He said that they did not know her personally, so it made no sense that she would lose her happiness and peace of mind over it. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans reveals what makes Kartik Aaryan a man of the masses [EXCLUSIVE]

Here's the video of Kiara Advani talking about trolls

Just after their marriage, stories floated on how Kiara Advani would stop doing kissing scenes onscreen and what not. She was also trolled for the picture that came during Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions. A number of Kartik Aaryan fans also trolled her. Sidharth Malhotra too has faced immense criticism throughout his career. Till Marjaawan he had a very lean phase in the industry after successes like Kapoor and Sons and Hasee Toh Phasee.

But some netizens said that Kiara Advani has not faced even five per cent of the trolling as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra. Another netizen wrote, "Why do these Bollywood wives portray only husbands having wisdom and passing it to them? Was she living under rock before marriage? How did she handle criticism on other movies like Lust stories or Fugly? She hardly even gets trolled or counted as big Bollywood star. Always playing victim card/abla naari, her forever role of preeti from Kabir Singh."

But everyone cannot be as thick-skinned as some celebs who have insulated themselves against social media negativity. It is obvious that they are human as us. Kiara Advani has had one more successful film with Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie is being hailed for one of her best performances.