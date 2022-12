Kiara Advani who is doing exceptional work in Bollywood has always been vocal about being a big fan of Alia Bhatt’s work. And now in her latest interaction the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star her desire to be a part of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi as she cannot stop praising how good she was. Kiara in her recent interview with Film Companion spoke about her favourite film from 2022 and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kiara said how she could’ve blinked her eye while watching the film, calling Alia Bhatt phenomenal she added that she wished she could have been a part of something like that. Also Read - Katrina Kaif hits headlines AGAIN for her alleged baby bump; courtesy THIS viral video [WATCH HERE]

Gangubai Kathiawadi is counted as one of the best films of Alia Bhatt and we soon can see Kiara Advani doing something on a similar line. Kiara Advani was spotted just a few months ago outside ’s office and there is strong speculation that soon the new favourite actress in town will be doing a film with SLB. Also Read - Katrina Kaif blushes hard as she meets hubby Vicky Kaushal at an awards night; their chemistry will make you go 'hai marjawaan' [WATCH INSIDE VIDEO]

Kiara had openly praised SLB and expressed her desire to always work with him. SLB is known to make a lot of actors' careers right and one of the biggest examples is . The Cirkus actor to date gives his success credit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he was the one who saw potential in him and here you go, Ranveer has become the biggest and most celebrated actor in the industry. Also Read - Malaika Arora to Kiara Advani: Actresses who went braless and aced bold looks

On the professional front, Kiara is right now promoting her next film along with and . Govinda Naam Mera will are the Shershaah actress in a different avatar and her fans are already excited about this. While he personal life too has been making a lot of headlines, she is dating Sidharth Malhotra and soon the couple will tie the knot. It was BollywoodLife that you the couple are planning to get hitched by the end of this year.