Kiara Advani has comfortably made a place for herself in the filmy industry. In fact, she among the A-listers now with back to back successes to her name. From Kabir Singh, Shershaah, JuggJugg Jeeyo to her latest SatyaPrem Ki Katha, is one of the rare actresses who has only delivered hits in the recent times. Plus, her personal life has also been very good. The actress tied the knot with the love of her life Sidharth Malhotra and the two are painting the town red with their love. It is her birthday today and she is having a gala time with her hubby dearest. The recent video shared by her is a proof of it. Also Read - When Kiara Advani expressed her wish of getting pregnant and having kids

Here's how Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani took to her social media account to share a fun video from her latest trip with Sidharth Malhotra. Both of the them take jump into the clear blue ocean to ring in her birthday. They seem excited and how! And why not, it is one of the best things to do if you are a water baby. Kiara Advani can be seen in a black swimsuit while the handsome hunk is in his red trunks. Both of them look super happy as they float around in the water post their jump. They definitely are having the best time of their lives. She shared the video with the caption, "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love." Also Read - Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone win the 'best bahu' tag for their bonds with their mom in law

Check out Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

It was in February that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot. They had a royal wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was an intimate wedding with only a handful of people from the industry invited. Shahid Kapoor to Isha Ambani were on the guest list. Their official wedding pictures and video broke the internet. The couple special got the song Ranja tweaked for their wedding video. Also Read - Kiara Advani stuns in pink on the ramp; Sidharth Malhotra's mom cheers and showers love on her daughter-in-law [Watch Videos]