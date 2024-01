Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: The Shershaah actor celebrates his 39th birthday today. Sidharth who is known to be a private person celebrated his birthday in the presence of his close friend and wife Kiara Advani. The celebration was filled with love, happiness, and lots of cake. A recent video on social media is going viral where Kiara Adavni is seen sharing a passionate kiss with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. The video is too adorable and further proves that the Shershaah couple is completely smitten with each other. Also Read - Indian Police Force actor Vivek Oberoi calls Bollywood a very insecure industry due to THIS reason [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife brings you latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News. Click to join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Indian Police Force actress Shilpa Shetty reveals being judged for parts done in films out of goodwill [Exclusive]

Kiara Advani shares a passionate kiss with Sidharth Malhotra

In the below video which was from the birthday celebration, one can witness how Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are seen posing happily with each other. Sidharth can be seen kissing Kiara's head while posing for the camera. There's a huge cake with Sidharth's miniature on it. However the highlight of the video was when Kiara kisses Sidharth Malhotra. The moment felt completely surreal. Check out the video below. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Vedang Raina and other stars' winter looks are a must try for men

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from the above video,a picture from the birthday party has been circulating on the social media. Film maker Karan Johar too graced the occasion with his presence. In the below picture Sidharth is looking calm and happy as he poses with his closed ones. Check out the picture below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ? Sidharth Malhotra FC ? (@sidharth.malhotra.fc)

Check out this video of Sidharth Malhotra below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: A look at their love story

Sidharth and Kiara met on the sets of Karan Johar's film Shershaah. Sparks flew and the couple started dating each other. Karan Johar in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan shared that he first noticed that there's something brewing between Kiara and Sidharth when at a party Kiara was feeding Sidharth as the latter was not feeling well. Prior to getting married, the duo never made their relationship official. Kiara in one of her interviews shared that her husband is a very privates person and how he also didn't wanted to post the wedding video on social media.