Kiara Advani has treated her fans with unseen family candid pictures from her wedding functions. She has shared a bunch of pictures from her wedding, as she is celebrating her mother Genevieve Advani's birthday. The photo dump includes pictures from the wedding day, mehendi, and from Sangeet night. It is an adorable birthday post featuring the mother-daughter duo.

Sharing the photos Kiara called out her Mummaaaa and wished happy happy birthday to her loving, caring, and praying mother. In the caption, Kiara also mentioned that she is blessed to be her daughter. The first picture is a portrait of Kiara and her mother looking at each other. The bride sported a pastel beige lehenga while her mother donned a beige-colored saree. Another is a black-white picture where the mother and daughter are joined by the brother.

The following pictures feature Kiara Advani's full family frame joined by new member Sidharth Malhotra. The actress tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo got married on 7th February in a close ceremony attended by near and dear ones. Soon after the wedding, the couple treated fans with their dreamy pictures from their special day.

Immediately after the new slot of pictures hit social media, people reacted to it. Raashii Khanna wrote Beautiful as she was among the first ones to drop a comment. Manish Malhotra who designed their wedding outfits commented Happy Birthday Janam. A fan was in awe with the pictures and commented "Like mother, like daughter!! Happy happy birthday aunty." Many sid kiara fans dropped birthday wishes for aunty in the comment section.

Meanwhile, a day ago the newlyweds returned from their honeymoon and reportedly they will soon resume to work. On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for her upcoming movie Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has a Telugu movie tentatively titled RC15 alongside Ram Charan.