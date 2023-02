Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now married. They took their pheras amid great pomp and show and with all their closest friends and family in attendance at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The dulha and dulhan chose hues of silver, golden and pink for their big day and we are waiting to see them as man and wife. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani become man and wife in royal Jaisalmer wedding, Rishab Shetty shares details on Kantara 2 and more

However, we have learnt something interesting about what's lined up next for the family and friends of the Advani-Malhotra couple. A source tells us that the evening is far from over. The celebrations will continue through the night with cocktail and DJ party. We can expect Sid and Kiara to step out of their sherwani and lehenga ans get into something dazzling, glittery for the same.

And not just this, the source reveals that Sidharth and Kiara wanted their shaadi to be very special and memorable for all attendees and therefore they came up with a great idea. "They have got customised gifts for all guests. It's some sort of a souvenir with a connection to Sid-Kiara wedding. There is also Rajasthani sweets and namkeens hampers for all guests as a bayana (boxes with yummy traditional treats given to guests after wedding)," reveals the source.

Apart from this, there are guests who have different times and days of leaving Suryagarh Palace. So to keep them enthralled, desert safari and visit to nearby tourists spots in Jaisalmer have been arranged for guests tomorrow and day after. "Most guests are set to leave by Thursday evening, only a few close ones will be leaving on Friday and Saturday," further shares the source.

Well, what a wedding is all we can say. We wish the newlyweds a blissful life ahead.