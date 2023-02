Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are ruling the headlines and why not, they are the newest married couple of Bollywood. They tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer. It was an intimate wedding held at Suryagarh Palace in the golden city. The pictures and the video shared by the couple took the social media by storm. Everyone simply could not stop swooning over their looks. Yesterday, the couple held a reception in Mumbai. It was attended by big stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more. Now, inside pictures and videos from the reception are coming to fore. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reception: Alia Bhatt in Sawan Gandhi creation, Kareena Kapoor Khan picks Manish Malhotra – Who wore what at the grand do

and 's reception party was LIT

In the first inside video that has hit the internet, fans can see Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grooving to actor's hit song Kala Chashma. It appeared to be a fun night with almost everyone on the dance floor enjoying and celebrating the new beginning of the newlyweds. They can be seen doing the signature step of the song.

The gorgeous couple chose to dress up in black and white for their reception party. Kiara looked stunning and how in a black velvet gown with a long trial. Sidharth looked dapper in his black tuxedo.

Check out the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ? Sidharth Malhotra FC ? (@sidharth.malhotra.fc)

Among the other stars who attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception are , Natasha Dalal, Mira Rajput Kapoor, , , , , , Manish Malhotra, , Arpita Khan Sharma, , , and many more. The evening also witnessed the presence of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidkaira_malhotra (@sidkaira_world50)

More pictures and videos from the reception are coming in. Selfies with Bhumi Pednekar and others have gone viral.