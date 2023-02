Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Reception: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a stylish entry at their reception, ditching traditional attire and opting to twin in black and white. Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and Abhishek Bachchan were also in attendance. The newlyweds posed like a power couple and were all smiles as they were joined by their families. The couple looked happy and joyous as they greeted the guests and posed for the cameras. The reception was a glittery affair with many Bollywood stars in attendance, making it a night to remember for the newlyweds. Watch Entertainment videos. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reception INSIDE video: Newlyweds were high on energy as Kala Chashma ruled the night [WATCH]