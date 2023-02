Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were last evening captured by shutterbugs at the airport while they were back from their honeymoon and the Shershaah couple looked very bit HOT AF together. We love the way Kiara is keeping it very minimal even after her marriage and it shows that she doesn't want to change anything after her marriage with Sid and it begins with her appearance. But the netizens looked unhappy and expressed disappointment over Kiara's No sindoor and mangalsutra look and called Bollywood marriage a big turn offs and nowadays it has become a fashion if every heroine not to don a traditional avatar even for a month after their marriage. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani drop gorgeous pics from their sangeet at midnight; fans ask, 'What were you thinking'

Kiara looked like a chick in a white sleeveless top paired with white pants along with that golden sling bag and we loved her chic look every bit. While the netizens expected that the girl would do something at least for a month and they found that the actress is not even wearing her engagement ring. One user commented, "Wearing white and no Indian jewelry or anything Indian culture after marriage is kind of a turn off. Even Christian’s wear their wedding rings forever. Indians think wearing western is cool but they don’t know western people follow their culture very strongly." Another user said, "At least for 1mnth after marraige you should enjoy wearing all things Indian". Also Read - Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a white saree as she hugs evergreen beauty Rekha; fans claim she has copied Kiara Advani

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra looked Uber handsome in a purple t-shirt and white trousers and the paparazzi were expressing their happiness to see them together. Sidharth and Kiara were thankful to Allu for the sweet gesture of the media. The couple will be seen in a romantic dream soon and we cannot wait for them to make an official announcement.