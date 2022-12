Rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and 's wedding have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. had dropped a hint at Koffee With Karan 7 that the two are dating and soon reports of their marriage started surfacing. Amid the wedding rumours, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted visiting ace designer Manish Malhotra's house, which has added more fuel to the fire. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more celebs in red outfits to help you kick off the holiday season in style

On Saturday evening, Sidharth and Kiara were seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's Bandra house. Kiara was dressed in a chic white crop top with matching pants while Sidharth looked uber cool in a blue sweatshirt and white pants. Both the actors greeted the paparazzi with a smile before getting inside the car.

According to the rumours, the lovebirds are planning to tie the knot in January 2023. The two have been in the news for their alleged breakup and patch-up earlier this year. It was being said that the two decided to give their relationship a chance and now they are inseparable.

It is being said that the rumoured couple have currently looking to finalize their wedding venue. The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh appears to be on the top of their list. The wedding festivities are expected to take place between Mumbai and Delhi.

During his recent interaction with Red FM, when Sidharth was asked to name one rumour about him that he would like to clarify, he said, "That I am getting married this year." While his Mission Majnu costar Rashmika Mandanna was left in splits, fans started believing if the actor was hinting at his January wedding with Kiara.

The reports state that Karan Johar, Ashvini Yardi, , , , , and more celebrities who are close to the couple are expected to be on the wedding guest list.