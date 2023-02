Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ruled social media over the week thanks to their big-fat Indian wedding. They tied the knot on February 7, 2023 in Jaisalmer. The couple had booked the gorgeous Suryagarh Palace for the grand do that lasted for almost three days. Post the wedding, Sidharth and Kiara shared their wedding pictures on social media that went viral in no time. So much so that Kiara's post became the top most-liked post on social media. From Manish Malhotra wedding couture to the gorgeous Mangalsutra - everything got highlighted. But do you know the cost of the minimalistic mangalsutra? Also Read - Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have signed a three film deal with Karan Johar? [Exclusive]

As Kiara Advani made her first appearance post the wedding with , fans got a glimpse of her delicate mangalsutra that has a big diamond in between held by black beads. Reportedly, the gorgeous piece is by Sabyasachi creation. The name itself is enough to know that it costs a bomb. As reported by Aaj Tak, Kiara's small, delicate yet elegant mangalsutra cost Sidharth Malhotra almost Rs 2 crore. WHAT!

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's video below:

Now, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are said to host a reception in Mumbai on February 12. They zoomed off to Delhi post their wedding to visit Sidharth Malhotra's home. The new dulhan got a dhamakedar entry in the house on the beats of dhol. A grah pravesh ceremony reportedly took place after which a small reception was held in Delhi.

While , , Mira Rajput Kapoor and attended the big wedding, the Mumbai reception is expected to see who's who from the industry making their presence felt. We can't wait to see the gorgeous looks of the newlyweds from their reception.