Finally, the wait is over as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have shared their wedding pictures. The nuptials happened at the stunning Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer. It seems the wedding was a chilled out affair. The couple opted for pastel hues. Kiara Advani wore a pastel pink lehenga with emerald jewellery while Sidharth Malhotra chose a golden sherwani. Congratulations is flooding in for the two. Alia Bhatt took to her Insta stories to wish them. As we know, Sidharth Malhotra and she were in a relationship for some time during 2016 to 2017. But the couple grew apart due to some issues.

Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding and bidaai: Actress' mother, brother get emotional; the happy, excited bride breaks down too [Exclusive]

The actual wedding took place in the presence of family members and some very close friends. Karan Johar was there along with Manish Malhotra. He has written a long note for the two. As we know, Sidharth Malhotra is his protege. He wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…"

Others like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sophie Choudry, Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra also sent their love. The casting director called her Bhabhi. Upasana Kamineni said she is sorry that Ram Charan and she could not there for the wedding. Ram Charan have worked in two films together including the under production RC 15. It seems the couple will be flying down to Delhi tomorrow in a private jet. She is going to Sidharth Malhotra's home.