Bollywood's cutest couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally married now. The Shershaah couple tied the nuptial knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Reportedly, Mr. and Mrs. Malhotra took pheras to a spot named Bawri in the luxurious property with a beautiful aerial view. Their varmala ceremony was held in the courtyard.

We have got our hands on some exclusive details from the wedding which will leave you excited. A source was quoted by us saying that there was a big and grand celebration that happened during the pheras. The baraat was not traditional, but instead ladka wala and ladki walas danced their hearts out as they enjoyed themselves. The source even revealed that Sidharth and Kiara's pheras did not take much time, but was wrapped up quickly.

As per our source, the vidaai rasam took place as per Punjabi and Sindhi traditions. Kiara's mother Genevieve Advani and her brother Mishaal Advani got emotional and started crying during her vidaal ceremony. The bride Kiara who was all happy and excited also broke down badly. Maybe the bride was trying to control her emotions, but during vidaai she cried her heart out. Everyone got emotional. Well, the vidaai ceremony has got over, but other celebrations are going on in full swing.

and will have a wedding reception in Delhi on February 9 as per reports on media portal. The two started dating since sometime now and their chemistry in Shershaah made fans fall in love with them. Well, Sidharth and Kiara will share screen space once again in Adal Badal.