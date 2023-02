Today, fans of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got the first pics of the couple after waiting for a long time. The bride chose a light pink lehenga with a hint of magenta at the veil. Sidharth Malhotra wore a golden sherwani for the occasion. Kiara Advani ditched the traditional red for a shade of pink reminiscent of what Anushka Sharma wore for her nuptials. Netizens have noticed the same. Virat Kohli had chosen a white sherwani for her marriage. It looks like Manish Malhotra's design for Kiara Advani has not impressed social media much. Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in the stunning Suryagarh Palace which is in Jaisalmer. Netizens feel that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding kind of became a template for all Bollywood couples. From similar pics near the mandap to hues of pastel, the two set the gold standard. Here is a look at the tweets...

But yes virat and anushka are trendsetter for no makeup look, destination wedding,this color combination and simplicity concept not the fancy one — Khadija (@khadijadtweets) February 7, 2023

Anushka started the trend i guess what is why she is>>> — Feroz Barozai (@BarozaiFeroz) February 7, 2023

Anushka set the trend for pastel shades in weddings. — مشاء‎ (@Mishafirdous) February 7, 2023

everywhere i go, i see virat and anushka face https://t.co/SkV26yPHx7 — Yash Chaudhary (@cheelmaaro) February 7, 2023

Anushka reset wedding scene Deepu reset lehenga for most brides across India with her sabya dupatta queens https://t.co/eDVTfWvx0j — daddy's little daddy (@bareilykibarfi) February 7, 2023

Pastel trend, destination wedding trend, intimate wedding trend sab in logo ne hi start kiya hai ??? — Beeee ? (@vaishnavi167) February 7, 2023

Manish Malhotra designed 100+ clothes for this wedding only for the outfits to look like Virat and Anushka's https://t.co/8sAxoOXzDv — Rishhaye (@rishhaye) February 7, 2023

Anushka & Virat got married in 2017 and Bollywood couples have been cosplaying them eversince. — Rutaba | رُطابہ (@rtnvir) February 7, 2023

Anushka Sharma's choice of color palette for her wedding is now officially a part of history books. — Captain Levi (@Adityataode) February 7, 2023

We can see that people consider Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma the real OGs when it comes to the concept of destination weddings, pastel hues and stunning pics. Well, every couple is special in their own way. We congratulate Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra!