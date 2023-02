All eyes are on the wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. It seems that the Yodha actor is now house-hunting as well. Sidharth Malhotra lives in a lavish bachelor pad in Pali Hill, Bandra. In fact, he lives quite close to Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence. The actor wants to move into a bungalow in Juhu which offers unrestricted views of the Arabian Sea. It seems he has his eyes on a bungalow which is worth Rs 70 crores. The actor's current home is quite luxurious and has been designed by Gauri Khan. Sidharth Malhotra wants to buy a sprawling Juhu bungalow for his wife, Kiara Advani. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: All you need to know about bride-to-be actress' family and dulha's in-laws

The report in MiD-Day said that he is keen to buy that one lavish bungalow but is shortlisting other properties too. Post marriage, Kiara Advani will move into his Pali Hill home. Sidharth Malhotra apparently charges Rs 7 crore per movie. But we feel it is much higher than this. Plus, he is the face of many brands. His endorsements fetch him around Rs 60 lakh to Rs one crore. Sidharth Malhotra's father worked in the Merchant Navy as a captain. Kiara Advani's father Jagdeep Advani is a prominent businessman. She has attended school with Isha Ambani.

Quite a few Bollywood couples have made homes in Juhu. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are living on rent in a plush building near the Juhu Beach. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor also lived on Juhu Tara Road. The superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan own big properties there. Juhu is also loved for its neighbourhood. Sidharth Malhotra has a number of movies in his hand like Yodha and the web series Indian Police Force. Kiara Advani has a movie with Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.