Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now hitched. The Shershaah couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023. Their wedding was nothing short of a dream. Organised in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand shaadi stretched for three long days. From mehendi, sangeet to the pheras - the couple made sure to enjoy their journey from a couple to Mr and Mrs. Now, they have reached Delhi where as reception is going to be held. Sidharth's family made sure to give Kiara a grand welcome. Also Read - Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra can't keep their hands off each other as they pose for media and distribute sweets before their Griha Pravesh [View Pics]

In a video that went viral on social media, one can see Kiara Advani being welcomed at Sidharth Malhotra's home in Delhi with Dhol. The actor appears to be the happiest as he can't control himself from dancing. Kiara has a big smile on her face as she is happy to enter her new home. Another video shows Sidharth Malhotra's home decked up in gorgeous lights. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: The actress married for THIS reason

As the newlyweds reached Delhi, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked gorgeous and how in red. The actress opted for a simple red flowing salwar-kameez while the actor wore a pretty red sherwani with a dupatta. They indeed looked like a match made in heaven. The smiles on their faces spoke volumes of the happiness they hold in their hearts. They even distributed sweets to the media. Also Read - Kiara Advani tightly holds on to Sidharth Malhotra as they make first public appearance as a married couple [Watch Video]

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding was a small yet grand affair. Only a few people from Bollywood like , Mira Rajput Kapoor, , and others attended the do. Now after a reception in Delhi, it is being said that a reception will be held in Mumbai on February 12.