Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are finally married. The biggest Bollywood shaadi of the year is finally done and the couple is now husband and wife. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7th, 2023 with just 200 guests at Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The first pictures from their wedding have been going viral ever since. And now, we bring you a scoop about what happened right after the pheras. Also Read - Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleeka Oberoi wedding guest list: Drishyam stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and others to attend?

What happened at and 's wedding?

If you'd remember, and had called Sidharth Malhotra a Biba Munda on Koffee With Karan and Sid aka Kiara's dulha truly proved he is one. For the uninitiated Biba in Punjabi is used for someone who is sweet, well-behaved and has a knack for winning people over. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Anushka Sharma starts trending after first pics come out; netizens say, 'Bollywood couples have been cosplaying them'

So this happened after the pheras when the families were busy in the bidaai rasam. The family of the bride Kiara Advani got very emotional. Her mother Genevieve Advani and brother Mishaal Advani got every emotional and were inconsolable. This made the entire vibe very emotional and even Kiara Advani, who had been fighting her tears that far, broke down. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, the most distinct vs copy paste looks of celeb couples

Seeing this, Sidharth also got moist eyed. He spoke to Kiara's family and tried to console them. A source tells us, ''He was reassuring them not like a damaad but a ghar ka bada beta. Kiara's family adore him and their bond could be seen. It was only after this that everyone gathered themselves up and got on with the bidaai rituals."

The source also tells us that not just during bidaai, but during the entire wedding too Sidharth was busy ensuring everyone is comfortable and having a good time. "Right from members in his sasural to friends and family, Sid was taking care and paying personal attention to all arrangements like the perfect host," reveals the source.

This guy is truly a kukkad kamaal da and we are sure Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will stay love stuck forever. BollywoodLife extends best wishes to the couple.