Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7th February in Jaisalmer in presence of close friends and family. After the wedding, they dropped a few pictures on social media sharing glimpses of their special day. The couple officially announced their relationship stating that they made their permanent booking. The wedding pictures broke the internet and as fans are still in awe of the cute couple they have now shared the first video of the wedding.

Two days after the wedding and treated their fans sharing the much-awaited video of their special lifetime event. The video is captivating and heartwarming you would definitely want to watch it on repeat. The newlywed couple looks stunning and gorgeous getting locked in a lifetime relation. Kiara wore a pink pastel lehenga while Sidharth wore a beige sherwani complementing each other. The video looks all dreamy and royal as the newlywed seals their relationship as official husband and wife. One can’t get off eyes from the video.

Kiara Sidharth wedding video

Kiara shared her bridal entry video on Instagram collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra. The video opens up with Kiara entering the venue in a floral chattar, excited bride walks up to her husband-to-be. As she walks towards Sidharth she dance and acts to pull him while the groom is eagerly waiting for her. He checks the time giving a look ‘come fast’ as he can’t wait for the moment. The couple then exchanges jaimal under a rose petal shower sealing with a kiss. The couple looks happy and all smiles as they posed dancing and relishing the moment, it talks all about their chemistry. Throughout the video song ‘Chup Maahi’ from their movie Shershaah was played in the background.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally got married after dating for years. Post the wedding they hosted a grand reception in Delhi for groom's side family. The celebration will be followed by a reception party in Mumbai for the film fraternity.