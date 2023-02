Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot yesterday. It was a dream wedding held at the magnificent Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Yesterday, post the pheras, the couple shared official pictures on social media that went viral in no time. They are a match made in heaven and their pictures are breathtaking. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now going to be held to the Mission Majnu's stars hometown. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra 'the MOST dignified couple in Bollywood' for keeping their relationship a secret

and 's plan ahead

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will leave for Delhi today. They will be taking a private jet to fly from Jaisalmer. Delhi is Sidharth's hometown and the actor has many relatives and friends. A reception is going to be held on February 9, 2023 for all the near and dear ones. Fans can expect some rituals to take place as the new bride enters her new home. As they leave Jaisalmer, it is also expected that the couple will make their first public appearance and pose in front of the shutterbugs. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Here's how Biba munda won over everyone in his sasural [Exclusive]

Later, on February 12, reportedly, the couple held a reception in Mumbai for friends from the industry. Who's who from Bollywood can be expected to be a part of the reception. From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif - many Bollywood stars are expected to attend. In Jaisalmer, only , , Mira Rajput Kapoor and from Bollywood were present. Not many inside pictures have made it to the internet as yet. Also Read - Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleeka Oberoi wedding guest list: Drishyam stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and others to attend?

At the wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dressed in Manish Malhotra couture. While the bride chose a subtle pink lehenga, the groom looked handsome in a white and golden sherwani. They chose gorgeous jewellery by Manish Malhotra. Now, we are looking forward to their pictures from reception, haldi and more ceremonies. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more.