Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on 7th February. They got married in the royal traditional way in presence of close friends and family. On the same day, the couple dropped pictures on social media from the close affair that broke the internet. Fans are in awe of the newlyweds. Now a heartwarming note from the couple for the guest at the wedding went viral. They thanked the guests who joined them on their special day writing a sweet message.

In the note, Sidharth and Kiara thanked everyone who joined them for sharing the joy of their wedding. They are fortunate to be blessed with wonderful family and friends in their life who have traveled from near and far to celebrate with them. They further requested the attendees to make memories with them as they celebrate their first evening as a married couple. The note ended with love Kiara & Sid.

All the near and dear ones of and flew to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan to attend their wedding. Approx 100-150 guests were invited including close friends, relatives, and industry mates. Many Bollywood took time from their busy schedule to celebrate Sid Kiara's wedding. Director , his wife Mira Kapoor, , and among others were present for the special

Post the wedding, the new couple was spotted at Jaisalmer airport together. The couple then flew to Delhi and hosted a grand reception for the family on the groom’s side. The celebration doesn’t end here, it will be followed by a reception party in Mumbai for the film fraternity. Reportedly, the reception will be held at St. Regis on 12th February. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also sold their wedding films right to the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.