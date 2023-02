Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now Mr and Mrs. The Shershaah couple tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer and vowed to live together always. All the SidKiara fans are having happy tears as finally the two stars have settled in matrimony. Since two days, social media is abuzz with details and pictures coming from the wedding venue. There was a no-phones policy at the wedding and none of the pictures of the couple made it to the internet. But now, Kiara and Sidharth have officially shared their wedding pictures on social media and they are nothing short of dreamy. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra are married: Customised gifts, Rajasthani sweets and namkeens, desert safari and more lay ahead for guests [Exclusive]

and 's wedding pictures are OUT

Sidharth and Kiara Advani soaked in the royal vibes of Rajasthan and looked perfect on their D-day. They make for one gorgeous couple and needless to say that on their wedding day, Sidharth and Kiara looked like a dream. They are truly-madly-deeply in love with each other and their wedding pictures are proof of it. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani become man and wife in royal Jaisalmer wedding, Rishab Shetty shares details on Kantara 2 and more

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding pictures here:

As per the videos that went viral, Sidharth Malhotra's baraat was all pink-themed with a band being called from Delhi. From Ghodi to all the other rituals - the couple ensured to pay attention to every detail. The Suryagarh Palace was decked up and how. Last evening, Sangeet ceremony is said to have taken place where the guests and couple danced on top Bollywood songs. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding and bidaai: Actress' mother, brother get emotional; the happy, excited bride breaks down too [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Guests like , Mira Rajput Kapoor, , and others attended the ceremonies. and husband too made sure to attend SidKiara's wedding. Isha Ambani also arrived in Jaisalmer to be a part of Sidharth and Kiara's special day. She is Kiara's bestie from school.