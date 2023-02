Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a royal way at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple tied the knot on 7th February in the presence of family and close friends. The couple received congratulatory messages and best wishes from their friends, colleagues, and fans across the nation. Now the couple is surprised with a beautiful wish from south actor Ram Charan and the team of the upcoming film RC 15. Also Read - Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan: Top celebs who sold their wedding film rights

Kiara Advani is roped alongside Ram Charan in the superstar’s next project tentatively titled RC 15. The team of the film including the actor, director S Shankar, and choreographer Ganesh Acharya wished the new couple of the tinsel town. The entire team came together to shoot a video message on the sets of the film. They shared the video on the official Twitter handle of the production company Sri Venkateshwara Creations. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are preparing for their big wedding day; Here’s all you need to know

In the video, the entire team of RC 15 right from actors, directors, and crew can be seen wishing the newlyweds. They then showered flower petals pouring their blessing on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing the video on social media the RC 15 team wished Sidharth and Kiara a very happy married life and a lifetime of happiness with love and light.

Kiara Advani reshared the video on her Instagram story thanking the RC 15 team for the surprise. Sharing the story she mentioned this is the sweetest surprise for them. She then tagged director Shankar Shanmugham, actor Ram Charan, producer Dil Raju, and choreographer Ganesh Acharya and thanked the entire RC 15 team for the lovely surprise.

RC 15 is touted to be an action drama starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film deals with current-day politics and is directed by S Shankar. It is bankrolled by producer Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations. The film marks Ram and Kiara’s second collaboration after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. RC 15 is scheduled to release this year in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.