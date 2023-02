Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot after dating for years. The couple got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on 7th February 2023. It was an intimate wedding in the presence of close friends and families. As their first wedding pictures were out the couple looked cute together like pair made in heaven. Kiara Advani who is officially a wife now revealed her reason for getting married. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are preparing for their big wedding day; Here’s all you need to know

Kiara Advani and got hitched in a royal traditional way in Rajasthan. They held a wedding in attendance of 100-150 people but had all wedding events like, haldi, mehndi, and sangeet. They took the auspicious saath pheras on 7th February 2023. Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, and more joined them on their special day. While everyone is celebrating their marriage we have learned Kiara’s reason for getting married.

In an old interview during her film Shershaah, the actress revealed why she will get married in life. In the interview with Bollywood Bubble, had said that she would marry only for love. She feels whenever someone marries it for the right reason and her reason would be love. No matter what problem may come but love is the strongest foundation of life and everything is built on that.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra worked together for the first time in Shershaah released in 2021. Since then they have made many public appearances together and were rumoured to be dating each other. However, neither of them officially confirmed their relationship nor spoke of their wedding. Apparently, the duo got married giving us major couple goals.

Shershaah is based on the real-life story of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. The film was critically acclaimed and both the lead actors were highly appreciated. The film made its way to the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video as due to the global pandemic theaters were shut. Post this film their fans demanded another film featuring them again together. Reportedly this would happen soon but nothing is confirmed yet.