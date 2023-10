Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actresses we have in Bollywood. She was one of the actresses who visited the Durga Pandal in Mumbai. Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol and many other celebs also visited the pandal but Kiara stole hearts with her desi avatar. However, Kiara also received flak for her appearance. Read on to know why... Also Read - Malaika Arora stuns in a stylish sheer dress; here are other actresses who aced the look

Kiara Advani gets flak for wearing heels in Durga Pandal

Kiara Advani wore a green coloured outfit while visiting the pandal. Rani Mukerji hosted her at the pandal and took her to the stage and chatted with her animatedly. Kiara was seen wearing heels in the pandal and after she got onto the stage. And for the same, Kiara Advani was brutally trolled by the netizens. Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani perform together at an event in Doha, fans want them together in a movie

Watch the video of Kiara Advani at Durga Puja Pandal here:

Kiara Advani wearing heels has an explanation in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra

Well, last year when Brahmastra Trailer was released, Ranbir Kapoor and the filmmakers faced the heat from the audience. There was a scene in the Brahmastra Trailer in which Ranbir Kapoor is seen tolling the bell by jumping in the air. He was seen wearing shoes at that time and entering the pandal wearing the shoes. Ayan Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra had revealed the reason behind the same. Also Read - Ahead of Koffee With Karan 8, a look back at the Top 10 moments that left fans with a bitter taste

Trending Now

Ayan shared that his family has been organizing a similar Durga Puja pandal for 75 years and he has been a part of the same since his childhood. In his experience, they take off their shoes right on the stage where the Goddess is and not when they enter the Durga Puja Pandal. Ayan felt it imperative to address the issue since back then, because it hurt the sentiments of people. So, there you go, there is no need for netizens to call out the actress. Btw, even Rani Mukerji wore heels. She is a Bengali and has been a part of Durga Puja Pandal for a long long time.

Kajol trips in Durga Puja Pandal; her son Yug Comes to her rescue; watch the entertainment news video here:

Kiara Advani in the news

Recently, Kiara Advani opened up about her character Preeti from Kabir Singh. The actress shared that she has never played a character she did not like and she would better not do a movie where she did not like a character. The actress urged people to accept the fact that there are all sorts of people in the world and that we cannot cancel everyone.