Of late, has been in the news for her alleged breakup with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. It was being said that the couple have fallen out of love and decided to end the relationship. Later, it was reported that the two have patched up as they decided to give their relationship another chance. However, Kiara revealed that she gets deeply affected by these rumours about her personal life. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani brutally trolled for eating vada pav in Mumbai metro

Reacting to the breakup and patch-up rumours with Sidharth, Kiara told India Today, "I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?" Also Read - Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood actresses got massively trolled for their saree looks

"If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don't appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don't want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?" she added. Also Read - Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani and more South Indian actresses who are competing for A-list films

It is not clear what led to rumours of their split. Sidharth and Kiara were seen sharing screen space together in the film very well received Shershaah. Since then, fans have been shipping for them on social media.

Right after the breakup rumours, Kiara and Sidharth attended 's youngest sister Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash. The two posed for the photographers, Sidharth then joined Kiara to lead her to the party.

Recently, a video of the two hugging each other while dancing on the dance floor from 's 50th birthday bash had gone viral on the internet. It was being said that Karan Johar played cupid for the couple and helped them come back together.