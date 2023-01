Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are said to be a couple. Their chemistry in Shershaah was crackling and their fans cannot wait for their wedding. Rumours of them getting hitched this year are making the rounds of the internet. It is being rumoured that Sidharth and Kiara will get married in the month of February in Jaisalmer's Palace Hotel. The two stars have maintained a stoic silence on the same. But as rumours go viral, an advertisement starring Kiara Advani as a bride has caught fans' attention. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's fight, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt show baby Raha's pics and more

and Sidharth Malhotra's fans can't wait for their wedding

Kiara Advani has featured in a bridalwear brand and all that fans can talk about his her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. The 2 actress looks beautiful and how in a red lehenga and gorgeous jewellery. The advertisement shows that she as a bride takes all her childhood memories and more with her. As she shared the video on her Instagram account many asked her about her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Fans asked her to reveal the wedding date. Some also commented that Sidharth Malhotra would have looked much better as a groom in this advertisement.

Kiara Advani's video and the comments below:

Looks like there are many who are waiting for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married asap. We want it too! Often Sid and Kiara have dropped hints about their relationship. They have taken trips together and even attended parties. Every time they are spotted together, SidKiara fans go crazy rooting for the two.

Recently a video of Sidharth Malhotra also went viral on social media in which he got shy when asked about his wedding.

the video below:

