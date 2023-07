Kiara Advani got married to Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year. The two of them have been setting couple goals ever since. Kiara Advani who just won hearts with her stint in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for an Indian designer's bridal collection. Also attending the event was Sidharth Malhotra's mom, Rimma Malhotra. And the sasu maa was seen cheering on her daughter in love and showering her with kisses. The video of the same is going viral amongst SidKiara fans. Also Read - Manipur Violence: Priyanka Chopra demands 'swift justice' for the heinous crime; expresses shock and anger in heartfelt note

Kiara Advani walks the ramp, leaves Sasu-maa in awe

Kiara Advani looked exceptionally pretty in a pink bralette choli and figure-hugging skirt that had a trail and a thigh-high slit. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress exudes confidence and grace while she walks the ramp of Falguni and Shane Peacock couture. She wore extremely high heels yet walked as though she was walking on a cloud. And as she walked the ramp, Sidharth Malhotra's mom who was sitting amongst the audience was seen cheering on her daughter-in-law. Also Read - Times Varun Dhawan left netizens shocked with his behaviour - Biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear, kissing Kiara Advani’s cheeks and more

Sidharth Malhotra's mom, Rimma, clapped as Kiara walked through the lane where she was sitting. She also gave out some flying kisses to her bahu. Isn't that the most adorable video on the internet right now? We are in love with Kiara Advani's equation with her mother-in-law. Her video is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday take a big step to make their relationship stronger? [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Watch the video of Sidharth Malhotra's mom cheering on bahu Kiara Advani here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kiara Advani greets her sasu maa

Another video of Sidharth Malhotra's mom, Rimma and Kiara is going viral. It seems from after the event video. Kiara greeted her sasu-maa and they hugged each other. The Game Changer beauty seemed to be telling her mother-in-law about her work before getting back. The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law's equation has left everyone gushing and how!

Watch the video of Kiara Advani, Rimma Malhotra here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dating since Shershaah days. Kiara's frequent visits to Sidharth's home had already set the tongues wagging and finally, the duo tied the knot in February this year, leaving everyone in awe. It was a complete family affair. Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.

On the work front, Kiara has Game Changer with the newbie father Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has Yoddha in the pipeline and Indian Police Force.