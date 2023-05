Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the most beloved couple in tinsel town. Kiara gives off all the vibes of being a perfect family girl along with being the diva in B Town, and the same goes with Sid, and hence they are just made for each other. This old video of Kiara asking Sidharth's permission before sharing the details of their marriage is going viral, and this only shows the mutual respect they share in their relationship. In this video, you can see Kiara talking about how she felt during her marriage after seeing Sidharth as her groom, but before she is answering the question, she tells Sidharth,' Should I tell them?" It literally melted Sid and Kiara fans. Later, the sparkling eyes of Kiara while speaking about her first feeling on her marriage day with the Shershaah star were all hearts. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan was in a relationship with Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh; here’s everything you need to know about their alleged love affair

Watch the video of Kiara Advani speaking about her first feeling when she saw Sidharth Malhotra as his groom.

Sidharth later comes up on the stage and gives a tight hug to his beloved wife, and in the same video, you can see how Sidharth is all praise for his wife and thanks her for being a part of their film. Shershaah later says that she was so convincing in her role that he ended up marrying her, and today she is his wife. These two are just in love. While talking about the bridal entry of Kiara, it brought happy tears and gave goosebumps to all their fans, and it was like Dimple and Vikram getting married in a parallel universe. Well, like they say, matches are made in heaven, and looking at Sid and Kiara, we truly believe that now.

Kiara Advani shares her excitement that she couldn't believe that she was getting married and later adds that if you get married to the person you love, you feel this way. The crowd cheered for the couple, and even was present there and got damn emotional seeing them together like this.