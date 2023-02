When you marry someone, you love you will get emotional of course said Kiara Advani loud and clear after being asked about her feeling during her walk towards Sidharth Malhotra at a recent function. Kiara received the STAR of the year award at an award show last night hosted by Maniesh Paul where the actor happened to ask Kiara about her wedding video that became viral on the internet where she admitted to being extremely emotional on her wedding day and said,” I was very emotional that day, but when the door opened and I saw him standing, I was yeah I am getting married, of course, you have this feeling when you marry the man you love. Sidharth comes up and hugs wifey Kiara on the stage as Maniesh Paul insists Mr Malhotra give a hug at least as Mrs Malhotra’s forts award after marriage. Also Read - Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra can't keep their hands off each other as they pose for media and distribute sweets before their Griha Pravesh [View Pics]

Watch the video of Kiara Advani talking about her first feeling when she saw Sidharth as her groom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Sidharth and Kiara are extremely adorable, and this video only shows that their love is pure, and they are not one of those couples who like indulging in a PDA. Sidharth and Kiara made a stylish appearance last night at the award function, but fans were wondering why the couple arrived separately and didn’t even pose together on the red carpet while they were seen sitting together at the award show. Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel

Watch the wedding video of Kiara and Sidharth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7 in Rajasthan and their wedding was every bit dreamy, the fans fell in LOVE with them all over gain with their wedding pictures and the video of the actress walking towards Sidharth on their wedding day gave the fans all the goosebumps and how. The song Ranjha was revamped by Kiara's insistence as she wanted only that song because it was their song from the first film Shershaah. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: The Shershaah couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date