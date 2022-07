Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and are adored by many. It is her birthday tomorrow, and she is spending it with her alleged beau. It looks like the two took a small break for her special day. The paps did not manage to click them at the airport together so this comes as huge surprise. In the picture, we can see Kiara Advani in black pants and a top with a bralet. Sidharth Malhotra is dressed simply in a shirt and denims. Fans of the two will be thrilled to see happiness being restored in their paradise. Some days back, everyone was tensed about the break up rumours. Also Read - BTS: Benny Blanco gives a sneak peek into the making of Bad Decisions and ARMY cannot keep calm [Read Tweets]

It looks like Kiara Advani's family has also gone with her. Another fan got a pic with her brother Mishaal and her. With two successful films in a row, Kiara Advani is reigning on top.

The two had kind of drifted apart some time back but it looks like they resolved their issues and came back. Fans got reassurance after a video of them dancing together at 's bash went viral. It seems the filmmaker was unhappy with the news of their split, and decided to have a chat with the two. The star couple still had a lot of love left in them, and decided to give things a second chance.

The pair got immense love as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in Shershaah. Fans fell in love and how. Sidharth Malhotra's career also revived post the film. Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has touched the Rs 200 crores mark at the box office.