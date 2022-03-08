Kiara Advani to sign a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film this year? Shershaah actress opens up

Now, who doesn't want to be a heroine? Almost everyone, right! Know now Shershaah actress has expressed a desire to work with SLB. Yes! The actress revealed that Bhansali is on her wishlist and she wants to become his heroine before the year ends. Are you reading this Mr Bhansali? Reportedly, Kiara Advani hopes to end her 20022 by signing a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. In an interaction with Filmfare magazine, she wants three things to do before this year ends and these are to sign the Bhansali film, travel more, and keep shooting films. Kira I right now enjoying the success of Shershaah. The girl has proved her mettle as an actor with every film and surely she wants o to her scale every time and no wonder Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a perfect choice. Kiara had even won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for Shershaah and she was overwhelmed with this felicitation, " My heart is filled with gratitude and to be honest, this film is everyone’s film. We all know the story, and now wherever I go, everyone feels that they know Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple, through us, people have felt that they belong to those two people. To get such a prestigious award for such a special film, I am feeling happy with a lot of gratitude. ". Also Read - Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut in Netflix's Heart Of Stone; here's what you need to know

She further added, " It is always special, encouraging, and motivating when you get an award, I am being honoured and appreciated, I am feeling blessed that this is my second Award, I won one for Guilty, and now for Shershaah, it is indeed very motivating and I hope in coming years, I can share my love through my work with you, and get back love, which I so look forward to". Along with their professional life, Kiara's personal life is spoken lot about, Her dating rumours with Sidharth Malhotra often grab a lot of attention. Reportedly the couple is very much in love, however, they do not want to speak about it in public yet!