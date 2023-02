Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s latest pictures from his Delhi home are going VIRAL and the fans are in awe of this new power couple in the town. Kiara and Sidharth are right now in Delhi to celebrate their wedding and finish all the rituals after their marriage. The couple is also meeting all the friends and family members which makes it a bit taxing. In this picture, you can see Kiara wearing a beautiful white Anarkali dress with a colourful dupatta sans sindoor and mangalsutra unlike the typical newlywed. This picture of Kiara is facing disappointment from netizens as they question what the problem in is wearing sindoor and mangalsutra for a few days after marriage and they claimed that she doesn’t look like a new bride. Also Read - Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra can't keep their hands off each other as they pose for media and distribute sweets before their Griha Pravesh [View Pics]

Well, not only Kiara even Athiya Shetty was massively trolled for not wearing a sindoor and mangalsutra after she made her first appearance after her marriage with KL Rahul. Well, women can be judged for anything and everything.

Watch the first wedding video of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra that will leave you emotional and how.

Talking about Kiara and Sidharth, the couple will host a grand reception tomorrow in Mumbai at the St Regis hotel and have invited all their Bollywood friends namely , , and more. Well, it’s going to be a party night and aren’t you set to witness this grand celebration of Kiara and Sidharth? Just yesterday Kiara left her fans teary-eyed with her wedding video where she looked gorgeous and the Ranjha song as Kiara walked towards Sidharth gave us goosebumps for real. They were meant to be together.