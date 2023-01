Kiara Advani just posted an adorable wish for birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra and made it official that they are very much together. Sharing the picture of them where the couple cannot let their eyes off each other shows them enjoying the sunset. Well, fans are keen to know if this picture is from their birthday celebration or what? What it is Kiara has left their fans excited and how. Sidharth and Kiara have their eyes fixed on each other in this picture and the caption read by Kiara on this picture reads, " Whatcha lookin at birthday boy". Aren't they just adorable together?

Sidharth and Kiara have been dating each other for more than 2 years now. The couple met on the Shershaah set and since then they are inseparable. Look at this lovable picture that will make you fall in love with the all over again. Sidharth and Kiara are the perfect couple and just look made for each other if you still cannot believe it just looked at this loved fill picture.

The picture is going viral on the internet and it will make you wish they got married already. Their wedding rumours have been doing around for quite a time now, while Sidharth has refuted it saying that he is focusing on his career and want his fans to focus on the same for now and if anything happens he will tell the world. Kiara and Sidharth will also be seen together in another romantic comedy film helmed by reportedly. The fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to make an official announcement soon. Meanwhile on professional front, Sidharth is currently working on Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty and is awaiting the release of Mission Majnu, Kiara will be seen next in Satya Prem opposite Kartik Aaryan