Rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and to be dating have been doing the rounds of the industry for a long time now. The two are often spotted visiting each other's houses or during their private outings. Fans have been curious to know if there's something cooking between the two or not and keeping a close watch on their social media handles. So when Sidharth recently posted a breathtaking picture on Instagram, Kiara couldn't resist herself from reacting in the most lovable way possible.

In the picture, Sidharth was seen wearing a plain black T-Shirt and flaunting a naughty smirk on his face while running his fingers through his hair. "More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate. - Roy T. Bennett," he captioned the image. But it was Kiara's comment that stole the spotlight. Crushing over his handsome looks, Kiara dropped a flattered emoji with love-filled eyes.

Take a look.

A few months ago, when had asked Sidharth to describe his rumoured girlfriend Kiara in his words, his answer had set the tongues wagging on social media.

Sidharth, Kiara and Karan had flown to Kargil to launch the trailer of Shershaah. However, due to the bad weather conditions, the team had to be stationed at the Jammu airport. Sidharth then went live on Instagram with Kiara and Karan didn't miss the opportunity to ask the actor about what he feels about his co-star. And pat came the reply, "Ye Dil Maange More." His answer left his fans wondering Sidharth and Kiara were going to make their rumoured relationship official anytime soon.

Not long ago, Sidharth was asked about the qualities he likes in Kiara and what he wants her to change. He said that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film actress and that she has a sense of regular person to herself, which he appreciates and admires. He said that he is also a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy.

Talking about what he wants to change in Kiara, Sidharth said, “About change, it’s a very harsh word to use…I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay what I would change is…that she doesn’t have a love story with me. ”

Kiara and Sidharth were in the Maldives at the start of this year. When Kiara was earlier asked about her equation with Sidharth Malhotra, she said that he is her closest friend.