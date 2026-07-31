Kiara Advani's Toxic character Nadia REVEALED on birthday, leaves fans stunned

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups celebrated Kiara Advani's birthday by unveiling a striking new poster of her character, Nadia. Read further to know everything about the big reveal.

Kiara Advani's Toxic character Nadia REVEALED on birthday, leaves fans stunned

Kiara Advani just got a pretty unforgettable birthday present, her first poster as Nadia from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups dropped online, and fans went wild. The bold new look shows Kiara front and center with smoky eyes, deep red lips, and a stare that means business. There’s something fierce and secretive about her vibe, and people can’t stop talking about it.

Birthday surprise leaves fans excited for Toxic

The team behind the film posted the poster on social media with a birthday shoutout for Kiara “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Nadia, @kiaraaliaadvani ❤️‍? – Team #Toxic.” The makers have been keeping details about Nadia under wraps, but this little sneak peek just made the wait tougher.

Tabaahi song gave first glimpse of Yash-Kiara chemistry

This reveal follows after the film’s first song, Tabaahi, which dropped a few weeks back. That track gave everyone a taste of the sizzling chemistry between Yash and Kiara. Fans couldn’t stop buzzing about the fresh on-screen pair and their style. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups comes from Geetu Mohandas and boasts a seriously packed cast, with Yash, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi joining Kiara. The film is big on scale so basically, it’s got everything going for it.

Why Toxic became one of Kiara's toughest films

Kiara also spoke earlier about her prep for the role. She said director Geetu Mohandas pushed her to stay fully in character while shooting, even asking her not to say hello to anyone on set so she’d remain in Nadia’s headspace. Kiara called this one of the toughest shoots she’s ever done, since they shot in both English and Kannada.

When and where will Toxic release?

The film’s gearing up for a major pan-India release, with dubs in Hindi and other languages. Every teaser only cranks up the hype and with Kiara’s intense look as Nadia out there now, the excitement has hit a whole new level.

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