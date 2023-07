Renowned film producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala has given an update on one of the most highly anticipated sequels, Kick 2. The first part, Kick, was released in 2014 and starred Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The film turned out to be a huge success at the box office. Now, after nine years, the director of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala, has given an important update about the second part of the film. Also Read - Salman Khan to play a double role in the Kick sequel!

Sajid Nadiadwala on Kick 2

Sajid Nadiadwala’s debut film as a director was Salman Khan’s Kick, which wreaked havoc at the box office. In an interview with a media channel, Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed that work on Kick 2 is going on. He said, "Now, I promise that there will be an extension to 'Kick'. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take 'Kick 2' on floors. Salman has also heard it, and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back, and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly." Also Read - Salman Khan's Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Dabangg 3- here's what you can expect from these films!

Earlier in 2019, the makers announced that the film would be releasing on Christmas in 2019. However, it couldn’t materialise, and the film didn’t go on floors. Later, it was expected that the film would be releasing on Eid 2020 after Salman Khan tweeted, "Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon aur samajh mein bhi." However, Sajid Nadiadwala himself clarified the rumours. Also Read - Has Salman Khan started work on sequels of Kick, Dabangg 2 and Bodyguard already?

Trending Now

Salman Khan’s Forthcoming Projects

Currently, Salman Khan has a long line-up of films. He was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; however, the film couldn’t impress the audience or the critics. He will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, it is speculated that Salman will once again be collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya for Prem Ki Shaadi. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the project.