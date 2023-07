Salman Khan fans have been curious about Kick since a long time. Well, there is some favourable development on that front. Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed the same at the Bawaal event in Dubai. He said that he launched himself as a filmmaker with Kick and it is his favourite IP aka pet project. He said the moment he speaks on Kick, everyone whether it is the industry or media gets hyped about the film. But Sajid Nadiadwala made an important point. He said he wants to make a big scale film and would like to release it in a better time. He was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, "The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick." Also Read - After Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan ropes in Asim Riaz for Kick 2? Fans take news with a pinch of salt [Read Tweets]

As we know, the pandemic has left a huge impact on the economy. People would rather watch films on OTT than in cinema halls. This has affected producers to a great extent. Sajid Nadiadwala says he would make the movie once people again start going to the halls. It seems he has written the script of Kick 2. The filmmaker has given a narration to Salman Khan as well. He just wants to see the audience excited again for the movies, so that he can plan Kick 2. He said that everyone was in the post-COVID blind curve, and people were still recovering. He said a great film is needed to bring the audience to cinema halls.

We have seen that some films have been hits on OTT. Many big releases have been sold to studios at whopping prices. But the audience which has seen so much of global content is hungry for the best. Sajid Nadiadwala said, "We can't be complacent; we have to provide a great cinematic experience. We need to work very hard to give value for not just their money but also their time. They will be coming for the best and not the 'decent' 'okay' zone of content."

Sajid Nadiadwala has announced Housefull 5 and is also backing Chandu Champion. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan is the director.