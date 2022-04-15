Kim Kardashian left in TEARS after son Saint watches an ad about her 2007 sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J

In the very first episode of The Kardashians, was seen left in tears after her 6-year-old son Saint watched an ad that had a reference to the reality star's 2007 sex tape with her ex boyfriend Ray J. During the episode, Saint was seen playing Roblox on his iPad. He came across Kim's popular crying meme which had indicated that new unreleased scenes from her controversial sex tape were being released. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member J-Hope meets 'queen' Lady Gaga; Kim Kardashian's son Saint watches an ad about her 2007 s*x tape and more

"It was clickbait insinuating that if you click on it, there was going to be a new sex tape coming out. Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. But I died inside," Kim explained in the episode, as quoted by Today.com.

In 2007, Keeping up With the Kardashians had shown Kim's struggle to stop the release of her sex tape with Ray J. She had filed a lawsuit against Vivid Entertainment, an adult production company, for releasing her video online, and later they had settled the matter. In 2019, when Andy Cohen asked Kim about how she will explain the tape to her children, she had said, "I think I'm just gonna be super honest and real with them. That's all you can really be."

Four years ago, Kim had shared that she had a "wild phase" and said she took ecstacy when she married producer Damon Thomas in 2000, and when she made her sex tape with Ray J three years later. She said at the time, "Like, everything bad would happen... I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I'm not like that anymore. But I still have fun don't get it twisted, I'm always the life of the party." An insider revealed shortly after that Kim "definitely does not do drugs and hasn't for years and even then she barely dabbled."