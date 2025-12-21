Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah wedding photos go viral; fans react 'They are…’

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah got married on December 20 in an intimate wedding. Their picture was unveiled by their agency.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah got married in a low-key ceremony in Seoul on December 20. Their agency, AM Entertainment, marked the D-day for the couple by sharing a stunning photo of them on Instagram, giving a rare glimpse of the newlyweds. While announcing their wedding, the agency wrote, “Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together. Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future. Thank you!”

Fans shard their reactions on the wedding picture of the star. A user said, “awww ? they are beautiful together, i'm so happy for them.” Another wrote, “Happy Wedding you guys! Happily ever after.” A comment read, “Woobin don't be anxious. Congratulations to both of you.” A comment read, “Congratulations to the most beautiful couple, long and happy married live together.” Another said, “wow iam waiting this pic thank you sharing beautiful pic. big congratulations my favourite couple god bless u both happy married life.” Another user wrote, “congrats woobin & min a!! wishing you both endless love & happiness.” A user commented, “Happiest for them! If I would be seeing their wedding ceremony, I would weep.. that’s how much I am happy for them. @illusomina @____kimwoobin many many congratulations and love.” Another user wrote, “When cancer lost to LOVE ??? in a whole decade this is their 2nd pic together and that's a wedding pic ? this kinda love pls find me tooo.”

Am Entertainment also assured the fans and followers that Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah will keep entertaining them with their best work. The two actors strted dating in 2015 after they bonded over a fashion campaign. They chose to keep their relationship mostly private despite their immense fame. They rarely appeared together publicly and their bond grew deeper away from the spotlight.

In 2017, their relationship had seen a test after Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. At that time, he stepped away from acting to focus on his treatment. Min-ah was there with him through the toughest moments of his life. After that Woo-bin gradually return to work. The couple continued to grow togethers, nsvigsting fame and their direction.

